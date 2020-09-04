What SoftBank’s Interest in TikTok India Means For App’s Future

Japanese conglomerate SoftBank Group may emerge as a bidder for TikTok's India operations, as it looks to assemble bidders and is scouting for local partners, according to a Bloomberg report.

According to the report, SoftBank, which holds a stake TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, has also held talks with Indian companies such as Jio Infocomm and Bharti Airtel. The talks, however, are learnt to have fizzled out, according to the report.

TikTok has been under scrutiny worldwide owing to the suspicion that they could be sharing user data with the Chinese establishment. Soon after the death of 20 soldiers in Galwan Valley, the Indian government banned 59 apps including TikTok and followed it up on September 2 with another 118 apps with Chinese links, including the multiplayer game PUBG.