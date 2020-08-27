Reliance Launches JioFiber Mesh Router Priced at Rs 2,499
Reliance Jio on Wednesday, 26 August, launched the Jio Wifi Mesh Router for its JioFiber service. The router is priced at Rs 2,499, and will cover an area of 1,000 square feet across a single floor. However, the coverage can be affected by external factors like Wifi access points, obstructing walls etc.
The Jio Wifi Mesh router is manufactured by Neolync Electronics and weighs about 174 grams, reported the Hindustan Times.
Reliance Jio announced the commercial availability of its JioFiber broadband service some time back but the company has been slow to connect the registered users.
Previously, Reliance Jio provided JioFiber users with a set top box that supported Live TV and OTT platforms. This device was bundled with all the JioFiber plans which start from Rs 699 per month.
All Reliance JioFiber Plans
- Rs 699 at 100Mbps with 100GB + 50GB data
- Rs 849 at 100Mbps with 200GB + 200GB data
- Rs 1,299 at 250Mbps with 500GB + 250GB data
- Rs 2,499 at 500Mbps with 1,250GB + 250GB data
- Rs 3,999 at 1Gbps with 2.5TB data
- Rs 8,499 at 1Gbps with 5TB data
