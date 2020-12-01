PUBG Alternative FAU-G Now Live for Pre-Registration on Play Store

According a report by My Smart Price, the game will try to reprise the combat between the Indian and Chinese army at the Galwan Valley. The game aims to provide an Indian alternative to PUBG Mobile that has been recently banned in India along with 117 more apps.

Indian actor Akshay Kumar, who is associated with the brand, has tweeted about the game saying that the launch of FAU-G supports “PM Narendra Modi’s AtmaNirbhar movement.”