‘Withdraw Changes to Privacy Policy for Indians’: Govt to WhatsApp

Following widespread pushback against the ultimatum and fears of privacy compromise, Whatsapp announced on Saturday in a blog it was “moving back the date on which people will be asked to review and accept the terms.” It further added that users would be allowed “to review the policy at their own pace.”

In what appears to be damage control for its inability to communicate its changes clearly when the company announced the new policy on 5 January, it further announced on Twitter “we will make sure users have plenty of time to review and understand the terms. Rest assured we never planned to delete any accounts based on this and will not do so in the future.”

(With inputs from ANI and The Times of India.)