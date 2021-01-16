‘No Account Will Be Suspended’: Whatsapp Defers 8 Feb Deadline

In a major reversal of its notification, WhatsApp announced on Saturday, 16 January, “no one will have their account suspended or deleted on February 8” for not accepting the messaging platform’s updated privacy policy and terms of service.

In a privacy policy update on 5 January, WhatsApp had given its 2 billion users across the world time till 8 February to accept its updated policy or be unable to use the app.

Following widespread pushback against the ultimatum and fears of privacy compromise, Whatsapp announced on Saturday in a blog it was “moving back the date on which people will be asked to review and accept the terms.”

In what appears to be damage control for its inability to communicate its changes clearly when the company announced the new policy on 5 January, it further announced “we will make sure users have plenty of time to review and understand the terms. Rest assured we never planned to delete any accounts based on this and will not do so in the future.”