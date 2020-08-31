15,000 ‘Dislikes’ Disappear From PM’s Mann Ki Baat YouTube Video

There has been widespread discontent among students across the country with hundreds of users commenting that they were expecting the prime minister to speak on students’ concerns.

One user, who identified as AMIT BHATTACHARYA, garnered over 2,100 likes on his YouTube comment. Addressing PM Modi, he wrote:

“Respected PRIME MINISTER sir, i'm an aspirant of NEET... I'm not really concerned about giving exams now... but, i have few issues, that weren't addressed properly:

1. What about students from FLOOD areas?... how are they going to reach exam centres... Imagine if they fail to give exams, for which they have waited and prepared for 1 year.

2. What are the SOP's?... are they effective enough?... i assume no!

3. What about transportation for students whose exam centre and home is at 400 km separation or more? If the positivity rate has reached 76 percent, why can't we wait for another 30 days?... what if, within 30 days, the rate may reach 85 percent plus?... won't that be better?”

The anger appears to have percolated to other platforms like Twitter, where hashtags like #StudentsDislikePMModi was trending at number one on Monday morning along with other hashtags like #StudentLivesMatter.