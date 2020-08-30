Mann Ki Baat: PM Calls For Discipline On Festivals Amid COVID-19
PM Modi’s address comes at a time when India reported nearly 79,000 new COVID-19 cases on 30 August.
In his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ address on Sunday, 30 August, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that while it is time for festivals, there is a “sense of discipline” due to COVID-19.
“This is a time for festivals but at the same time, there is also a sense of discipline among people due to the COVID-19 situation,” PM Modi added.
His address comes at a time when India reported nearly 79,000 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally in the country to 35,42,734. The death toll increased by 948 to 63,498 on 30 August.
(This is a developing story. The copy will be updated with more details.)
