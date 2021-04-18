India’s Cyber Agency Flags WhatsApp Risks; Recommends Updates
The CERT-In is the nodal agency to deal with cyber security threats like hacking and phishing.
Indian government's cybersecurity agency CERT-In has warned WhatsApp users about vulnerabilities detected in the messaging app.
According to CERT-In, a vulnerability has been detected in the software that has "WhatsApp and WhatsApp Business for Android prior to v2.21.4.18 and WhatsApp and WhatsApp Business for iOS prior to v2.21.32".
The advisory reads, "Multiple vulnerabilities have been reported in WhatsApp applications, which could allow a remote attacker to execute arbitrary code or access sensitive information on a targeted system."
The cybersecurity agency explained stating that these vulnerabilities "exist in WhatsApp applications due to a cache configuration issue and missing bounds check within the audio decoding pipeline".
"Successful exploitation of these vulnerabilities could allow the attacker to execute arbitrary code or access sensitive information on a targeted system," it added.
The advisory by CERT-In added that users should update the latest version of WhatsApp from Google Play store to counter this vulnerability threat.
Earlier, India’s anti-trust and fair trade regulator Competition Commission of India (CCI) told the Delhi High Court on Tuesday, 13 April, that WhatsApp’s controversial privacy policy updates could lead to excessive data collection and ‘stalking’ of its users.
CCI ordered an investigation into WhatsApp’s proposed privacy policy changes, which were believed to read chats and calls of its users. After which, the Facebook-owned firm challenged the CCI’s decision before the Delhi High Court. The Delhi HC heard the arguments of both sides and the order was reserved.
(With inputs from PTI)
