Govt, Tata, Mahindra To Create ‘Citizen App’ To Battle COVID-19

The app will be used for “on-boarding all citizens in combating COVID-19, evaluating and converging related technology solutions and suggestions.”

The committee also includes secretaries of Electronics & IT ministry, Chairman of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), an IIT professor and the principal scientific advisor to the government.

The decision to create the single nationwide platform for on-boarding of citizens comes at a time when multiple apps related to COVID-19 are already available. While contact-tracing apps developed by the government like Aarogya Setu and Corona Kavach are available for download, the Centre and state governments have also come up with chatbots in collaboration with WhatsApp.