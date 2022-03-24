Garena Free Fire Game Rewards: Here's How to Get Redeem Codes for 24 March
Steps to get redeem codes in Garena Free Fire.
Garena Free Fire is a mobile-based battle game which seems to be quite popular among smartphone gamers. The game comes up with redeem codes for its users, which can be used to claim rewards and other in-game items for free.
A Redeem Code in Garena Free Fire is a 12-digit code which consists of alphabets and numbers.
As mentioned above, Garena Free Fire is back with redeem codes for Thursday, 24 March 2022.
But before moving to the codes, here's a brief description of the game and redeem codes for those who are new to the game.
Each round of Garena Free Fire game is of 10 minutes, and a total of 50 players are allowed to participate in a round.
Players can get Garena Free Fire redeem codes from the official website of the game: reward.ff.garena.com.
Here's the step by step procedure of how to get redeem codes in Garena Free Fire game.
How to Get Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes and Claim Rewards?
Go to the official website of Garena Free Fire game: reward.ff.garena.com
Sign in using your Facebook, Google, VK, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or Twitter account
Copy the 12-digit redeem code and paste it in the text box
A dialogue box will appear on the screen
Click on 'Ok'
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for 24 March
JZEWA4GYQDWV
B6Q8VY2TJUCM
FFPLOJEUFHSI
SGBEATZSD85N
FFPLIWUWUNSH
FFCP9MH2QSJK
FFPLWIEDUSNH
FFCPNZ34BZJW
SSUPTVP3HV9X
TDNDM4K2HSEP
SCHVRR6U7B2V
C7QJDSV9779Q
FFPL72XC2SWE
4PVBSRG9ETBF
FJHMP4KVEMV9
7BTQH3ZX92AH
SFS29ERU9TDS
SGBEATZB3VPR
FF119MB3PFA5
