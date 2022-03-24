ADVERTISEMENT

Garena Free Fire Game Rewards: Here's How to Get Redeem Codes for 24 March

Steps to get redeem codes in Garena Free Fire.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>How to get&nbsp;Garena Free Fire redeem code.</p></div>
Garena Free Fire is a mobile-based battle game which seems to be quite popular among smartphone gamers. The game comes up with redeem codes for its users, which can be used to claim rewards and other in-game items for free.

A Redeem Code in Garena Free Fire is a 12-digit code which consists of alphabets and numbers.

As mentioned above, Garena Free Fire is back with redeem codes for Thursday, 24 March 2022.

But before moving to the codes, here's a brief description of the game and redeem codes for those who are new to the game.

Each round of Garena Free Fire game is of 10 minutes, and a total of 50 players are allowed to participate in a round.

Players can get Garena Free Fire redeem codes from the official website of the game: reward.ff.garena.com.

Here's the step by step procedure of how to get redeem codes in Garena Free Fire game.

How to Get Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes and Claim Rewards?

  • Go to the official website of Garena Free Fire game: reward.ff.garena.com

  • Sign in using your Facebook, Google, VK, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or Twitter account

  • Copy the 12-digit redeem code and paste it in the text box

  • A dialogue box will appear on the screen

  • Click on 'Ok'

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for 24 March

  • JZEWA4GYQDWV

  • B6Q8VY2TJUCM

  • FFPLOJEUFHSI

  • SGBEATZSD85N

  • FFPLIWUWUNSH

  • FFCP9MH2QSJK

  • FFPLWIEDUSNH

  • FFCPNZ34BZJW

  • SSUPTVP3HV9X

  • TDNDM4K2HSEP

  • SCHVRR6U7B2V

  • C7QJDSV9779Q

  • FFPL72XC2SWE

  • 4PVBSRG9ETBF

  • FJHMP4KVEMV9

  • 7BTQH3ZX92AH

  • SFS29ERU9TDS

  • SGBEATZB3VPR

  • FF119MB3PFA5

