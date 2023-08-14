Xiaomi, the Chinese mobile company is all set to release its latest smartphone- Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold 3. The company's chief executive officer (CEO) Lei Jun took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to announce the launch date though the launch date for the mobile is not confirmed yet. Few reports mentioned the launch date for today, 14 August while others mentioned 15 August as the launch date.

Jun's tweet read as follows, “When it comes to foldable phones, being slim and lightweight is not enough. What really matters is ensuring that the product features have no shortcomings. This is what will shape the future of foldable phones. Our new offering, #XiaomiMIXFold3, defines a new standard for foldable display".