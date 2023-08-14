Xiaomi, the Chinese mobile company is all set to release its latest smartphone- Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold 3. The company's chief executive officer (CEO) Lei Jun took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to announce the launch date though the launch date for the mobile is not confirmed yet. Few reports mentioned the launch date for today, 14 August while others mentioned 15 August as the launch date.
Jun's tweet read as follows, “When it comes to foldable phones, being slim and lightweight is not enough. What really matters is ensuring that the product features have no shortcomings. This is what will shape the future of foldable phones. Our new offering, #XiaomiMIXFold3, defines a new standard for foldable display".
Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold 3: Live Streaming of Launch Event
The launch event for Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold 3 is expected to be held on August 15 at 12:30 AM IST. The launch may be live streamed on MI's official website.
What is the Price of MI Mix Fold 3?
MI Mix Fold 3 is expected to be priced at around Rs. 1,10,000.
Xiaomi Mix Fold 3: Expected Specs
Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 is expected to have an all-focal length quad camera, co-engineered with Leica.
Jun posted on X, "We've been working hard to create an incredibly sturdy hinge. With our new proprietary hinge made from ultra-resistant carbon steel, you can fold it up to 500,000 times without worry! And we've added 1800MPa high-strength steel to give the screen wrap-around protection, so it stands strong in every possible way."
The upcoming Mi Mix Fold 3 will have thin and multiple solid lenses.
The smartphone may have an ultra-wide-angle and periscope lens besides the primary sensor.
The upcoming smartphone was seen at the 3C certification where its fast charging capabilities we highlighted.
The 3C certification was to highlight the 67W fast charging tech.
The smartphone will have a 4800 mAh battery with support for 50W wireless charging.
Xiaomi confirmed that the smartphone will be equipped with MediaTek Dimesnity 9200+ SoC and a chipset built on a 4nm processor with a peak clock speed of 3.35GHz.
The dedicated Pixelworks chipset will help the device offer a better gaming experience and imaging.
Xiaomi confirmed that the smartphone will have an OLED display with 1.5K resolution and a refresh rate of 144Hz.