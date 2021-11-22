Xiaomi 12 Ultra Specifications Leaked, Check Details Here

Chinese tech company Xiaomi is reportedly working on Xiaomi 12 Ultra smartphone, which is expected to be launched soon. The device is said to be the successor of Mi11 Ultra.

A new leak by Xiaomiui, states that two smartphones have been spotted with codenames Loki and Thor. The codename of Xiaomi 12 Ultra is Loki and the codename of Xiaomi 12 Ultra Enhanced is Thor, reported Xiaomiui.