Xiaomi 12 Ultra Specifications Leaked, Check Details Here
Xiaomi 12 Ultra device is expected to come with next-generation in-screen fingerprint sensor.
Chinese tech company Xiaomi is reportedly working on Xiaomi 12 Ultra smartphone, which is expected to be launched soon. The device is said to be the successor of Mi11 Ultra.
A new leak by Xiaomiui, states that two smartphones have been spotted with codenames Loki and Thor. The codename of Xiaomi 12 Ultra is Loki and the codename of Xiaomi 12 Ultra Enhanced is Thor, reported Xiaomiui.
Xiaomi 12 Ultra: Expected Specifications
Both Xiaomi 12 Ultra smartphones are expected to use Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (or Qualcomm Snapdragon 898) processor.
According to the report, Xiaomi 12 Ultra series is expected to sport quad-rear camera setup. It is likely to include a 50MP primary camera, a 48MP 2x zoom, a 48MP 5x zoom and a 48MP 10x zoom lens.
Moreover, the device is expected to come with next-generation in-screen fingerprint sensor.
The report further states, the Xiaomi 12 Ultra can be a China-exclusive smartphone which is expected to launch in Quarter 2 of the year 2022.
No information is available about the price range of Xiaomi 12 Ultra smartphone.
Xiaomi is also all set to launch its new smartphone Redmi Note 11 5G in India on 30 November 2021. The smartphone is expected to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor and will be at a starting price of Rs 16,999, reported Money Control.
