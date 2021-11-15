Redmi Note 11T 5G Set to Be Launched In India on 30 November
Check details on the Redmi note 11T 5G and the Redmi 1 1 series in India.
The much-awaited Redmi Note 11 5G is finally set to launch in India on 30 November 2021 after making its debut in China earlier.
According to earlier reports, the Redmi Note 11 5G would be launched in India as the Redmi Note 11T 5G and officially mark the launch of the Redmi 11 series in the country.
The Note 11T 5G is an upgrade to the Redmi Note 10T 5G that launched in India earlier in 2021. In terms of the price, the Redmi Note 11T 5G is expected to be priced the same as the China-specific Redmi Note 11 model.
The Redmi Note 11 5G is currently priced at CNY 1,199, thereby approximately Rs.14,000 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.
Similarly, the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at CNY 1,299, which would round up to Rs.16,400 and the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant being priced at CNY 1,499 would be roughly Rs.17,500.
The company has positioned the smartphone to attract the mid-range buyer.
Redmi Note 11T 5G: Highlights
A 6.6-inch full HD display with a 90Hz refresh rate.
It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.
The smartphone boasts a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.
In terms of camera specifications, it sports a dual rear camera that has a 50-megapixel primary shooter and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor. At the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter.
The Redmi Note 11T 5G is aimed at attracting budget-oriented customers. Hence, the price of the smartphone is likely to be priced somewhere around Rs 15,000 in India
What is interesting is that another tipster has tipped the media that Xiaomi may just launch the Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus under the branding of Xiaomi. However, they shall be launched in India under the branding of Xiaomi 11i and Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge.
For more details on the Redmi Note 11T 5G and the Redmi Note 11 series, click here.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.