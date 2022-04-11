Xiaomi 12 Pro to Launch in India Soon, Check Specifications and Details
Xiaomi 12 Pro launch in India expected to take place soon.
The Xiaomi 12 Pro will officially be available for purchase in India through the popular e-commerce platform Amazon very soon.
Amazon has confirmed officially the Xiaomi 12 Pro launch by creating a dedicated microsite on the platform.
It is to be noted that the flagship smartphone from Xiaomi was formally launched globally in March 2022. It is now set to launch in India very soon.
The Xiaomi 12 Pro global model is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. It is also equipped with a triple rear camera and a 50-megapixel primary sensor.
The Xiaomi 12 Pro handset is equipped with a four-unit speaker system that comprises a dedicated tweeter to deliver an improved audio experience.
The smartphone also packs a 4,600mAh battery that backs 120W fast wired charging.
The availability of Xiaomi 12 Pro in India was formally confirmed by Amazon via a dedicated microsite.
The microsite does not reveal any extra detail about the price of the Xiaomi 12 Pro. There are no official details about the launch date of the smartphone in India as well.
During the global launch, Xiaomi 12 Pro was priced at $999 which is around Rs 76,300 for the 8 GB 256GB storage variant.
Xiaomi 12 Pro Launch in India: Expected Specifications
The Xiaomi 12 Pro model in India is expected to be equipped with similar features as that of the global variant.
The smartphone sports a 6.73-inch WQHD (1,440x3,200 pixels) E5 AMOLED display with 1,500 nits of peak brightness, 120Hz dynamic refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, and also has a Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection.
It is also equipped with a low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) backplane technology.
The Xiaomi 12 Pro smartphone has a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.
The connectivity options on Xiaomi 12 Pro include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, Infrared (IR), and a USB Type-C port.
To know more about the features in detail, one has to wait for the launch of this smartphone in India. Everybody in India will be notified about launch via their official website.
