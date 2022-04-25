Vivo X80 Series Launch: Date, Launch Time, How to Watch the Live Stream in India
Vivo X80 Series Launch: Everything you need to know about the X80 series launch in China.
Vivo is ready to formally launch its highly anticipated X80 series in China, on Monday, 25 April 2022. The Vivo X80 series is completely ready to make its debut today in China. The popular company has decided to hold a virtual launch event to introduce its brand new X80 series. Viewers can watch the event live as the company has decided to stream the entire launch event of the X80 series, which will make its debut in China.
It is to be noted that the Vivo X80 series is the successor to the Vivo X70 series, which was launched last year in 2021 and became a favourite among the buyers.
The Vivo X80 series will include three important models in the lineup that are the Vivo X80, Vivo X80 Pro, and Vivo X80 Pro+.
Everybody is eagerly waiting for Vivo to officially launch its most anticipated X80 series for a long time.
The launch event is finally taking place today, on Monday, 25 April 2022 in China.
Vivo X80 Series Launch Event: How to Watch the Live Stream
It is important to know the Vivo X80 series launch event details and stay updated with every information. We will state the time and how the viewers can watch the launch event live.
Vivo has decided to hold the launch event of the Vivo X80 series in China on Monday, 25 April 2022 at 7:00 pm CST. It is to be noted that the viewers in India can watch the launch event live at 5:30 pm IST.
The Vivo X80 series launch event will be held virtually and the entire launch will be live-streamed for the general public to watch.
Everybody should take note of the launch date and time if they do not want to miss the live event of the X80 series.
Vivo X80 Series Launch: Live Stream Direct Link
Here is the direct link to the live stream that the viewers can click to watch the X80 series launch in China. They will get to know about the specifications and the price of the brand new smartphone models during the launch.
The viewers in India should remember that they can watch the Vivo X80 series launch event live at 5:30 pm IST.
