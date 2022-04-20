Redmi 10A Launch Today: How to Watch Live Stream, Expected Price in India, Specs
Redmi 10A launch event is scheduled to begin at 12 noon.
Redmi 10A smartphone is scheduled to launch in India on Wednesday, 20 April 2022. The smartphone will be an expansion of Redmi's '10' series.
Redmi 10A smartphone launch event is scheduled to begin at 12 noon on Wednesday.
How and where to watch live streaming of Redmi 10A launch online?
Redmi 10A launch event can be live streamed online on the official YouTube channel of Redmi India. It can also be watched on the official social media handles of Redmi India.
Here are some expected price and specifications details of the upcoming Redmi 10A smartphone.
Redmi 10A: Expected Price in India
Redmi 10A price in India is yet to be announced by the company. However, it is available at a starting price of CNY 699 (approximately Rs 8,300) in China, reported Gadgets360.
Redmi 10A: Specifications
Redmi 10A is powered by MediaTek Helio G25 processor which is paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant.
It sports a 6.53-inch HD+ display with 400 nits peak brightness and 20:9 aspect ratio.
Redmi has installed a single rear camera of 13MP in Redmi 10A smartphone. At the front, it sports a 5MP selfie camera.
Redmi 10A houses a 5,000mAh battery which is supported by 10W charge.
It runs on Android 11 based on MIUI 12.5.
Check this space regularly for further updates about Redmi 10A and other smartphones.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.