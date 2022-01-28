Redmi Note 11S to Launch on 9 February in India: Check Price and Specifications
Redmi Note 11S will come with 108MP primary camera.
Xiaomi is all set to launch its new smartphone Redmi Note 11S in India on 9 February 2022. The device is an expansion of the company's already popular 'Note' series.
Redmi Note 11 series was launched globally earlier this week. The series includes Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11S, Redmi Note 11 Pro, and the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G smartphones.
Redmi Note 11S: Expected Price in India
Redmi Note 11S price details are yet to be announced by the company. However, the 6GB + 64GB global variant costs $249 (approximately Rs 18,700). Moreover, the 6GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB variants are priced at $279 (approximately Rs 21,000) and (approximately Rs 22,500), respectively.
Redmi Note 11S: Expected Specifications
Redmi Note 11S launch event page confirms that the smartphone houses a 108MP primary camera. As per the global variant, the overall camera setup includes 108MP wide camera, 8MP ultra wide camera, 2MP macro, and 2MP depth sensors. At the front, the device sports a 16MP selfie camera.
It is powered by MediaTek Helio G96 processor.
The smartphone sports a 6.43-inch AMOLED DotDisplay with refresh rate of 90Hz and touch sampling rate of 180Hz.
Redmi Note 11S is powered by a 5,000mAh battery, which is supported by 33W fast charging.
It comes with MIUI 13 based on Android 11 operating system (OS).
Check this space regularly for further updates about Redmi Note 11S smartphone.
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.