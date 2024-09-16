Redmi 14R Launched in China: Check the Price, Specifications, and Availability

Redmi 14R launched: Xiaomi has released its new flagship smartphone, the Redmi 14R. The phone features a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It runs on Android 14 and comes with Xiaomi's HyperOS skin. The successor to the Redmi 13R also packs a 13-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel selfie camera.

One should note that the brand-new Redmi 14R model is launched in China. It is the latest budget smartphone. All interested people waiting to know the specifications and price range should read till the end. We will update you with the latest details. You can know the availability as well.