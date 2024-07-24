Redmi Pad Pro 5G Launch Date in India: Check Features, Specifications and Price

Xiaomi India has confirmed the launch date of its new tablet, the Redmi Pad Pro 5G, in the country. The tablet is scheduled to launch on 29 July 2024, alongside Redmi Pad SE 4G. The Redmi Pad Pro 5G will launch in India on 29 July, the company announced via an official X (formerly Twitter) post. Meanwhile, the Redmi Pad SE 4G has also been confirmed to launch on the same day. An official microsite for the Redmi Pad Pro 5G has also gone live revealing a few key features of the upcoming tablet.

If reports are to be believed, the forthcoming Redmi Pad Pro 5G may be equipped with same specifications as that of its Chinese counterpart. The Chinese variant of the tablet has already been launched in China. According to the teasers released by Xiaomi, Redmi Pad Pro 5G is confirmed to have a 12.1-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Let us read in details below about the launch date, specs, price, and more.