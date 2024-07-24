Redmi Pad Pro 5G Launch Date in India: Check Features, Specifications and Price

Xiaomi India has confirmed the launch date of its new tablet, the Redmi Pad Pro 5G, in the country. The tablet is scheduled to launch on 29 July 2024, alongside Redmi Pad SE 4G. The Redmi Pad Pro 5G will launch in India on 29 July, the company announced via an official X (formerly Twitter) post. Meanwhile, the Redmi Pad SE 4G has also been confirmed to launch on the same day. An official microsite for the Redmi Pad Pro 5G has also gone live revealing a few key features of the upcoming tablet.
If reports are to be believed, the forthcoming Redmi Pad Pro 5G may be equipped with same specifications as that of its Chinese counterpart. The Chinese variant of the tablet has already been launched in China. According to the teasers released by Xiaomi, Redmi Pad Pro 5G is confirmed to have a 12.1-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Let us read in details below about the launch date, specs, price, and more.
Redmi Pad Pro 5G Launch Date in India
Redmi Pad Pro 5G will be launched in India on 29 July 2024.
Redmi Pad Pro 5G Price in India
Xiaomi has not revealed the price of Redmi Pad Pro 5G tablet yet. However, its Chinese counterpart is available at approx. Rs 23,000, which gives us a slight idea about the price range.
Redmi Pad Pro 5G: Features and Specifications (Confirmed)
Following is the list of features and specifications of the Redmi Pad Pro 5G based on the teasers released by the company.
A 12.1-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate.
Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset.
Supports 10,000mAh battery.
It also supports Dolby Atmos and a quad speaker setup.
Runs on Xiaomi's latest HyperOS.
Dual Sim and Dual 5G support.
Wi-Fi 6E support.
Available in graphite grey and mint green colors.
3.5 mm headphone jack.
8MP front and rear cameras.
