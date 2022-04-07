ADVERTISEMENT

OnePlus Teases Nord N20, Know Specifications and Other Details

OnePlus Nord N20: Take a look at the expected specifications.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>OnePlus Nord N20 is expected to launch in the US soon.</p></div>
OnePlus is all set to increase its Nord line further with more affordable models.

According to the recent updates, popular smartphone brand OnePlus has confirmed with PCMag that the Nord N20 is set to launch soon in the United States.

It is important to note that there is no official news stating whether the brand new Nord N20 will be available outside the US.

OnePlus has shared a photo to PCMag where the Nord N20 looks extremely familiar. The model looks similar to the Reno7 Z that was launched in the Philippines a couple of weeks back.

Since OnePlus has teased the launch of Nord N20, it is important to take a look at the specifications.

However, it is also important to note that the Nord N20 will only launch in the US for now.

By now it is confirmed by the photo that the Nord N20 will look identical to the Reno7 Z.

OnePlus Nord N20 Specifications

OnePlus Nord N20 has a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a 60 Hz refresh rate. It is also equipped with a 64-megapixel main rear camera.

The Nord N20 shares the same design as Reno7 Z. However, it is important to note that OnePlus has ditched one feature of Reno7 Z in the Nord N20 model.

Reno7 Z has glowing rings on the camera bumps but the Nord N20 by OnePlus has settled for metallic accents.

The model also has a flat design with a squared-off frame, this is another feature of the Nord N20.

The Nord N20 is also equipped with a lot of premium features like an in-display fingerprint scanner.

The brand new smartphone is also furnished with SuperVOOC charging, which is expected to be 65W.

Some rumours suggest that the Nord N20 smartphone by OnePlus includes a Snapdragon 695 processor, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB storage, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera.

All these features will be confirmed once the Nord N20 launch takes place in the United States. OnePlus has already teased the launch officially and it is expected to release soon in the US.

It is important to note that the OnePlus Nord N20 might launch in the US by the end of April.

