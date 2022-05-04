OnePlus Nord 3 Spotted on OnePlus India Website, Check Specs and Other Details
OnePlus Nord 3 is expected to be launched in July 2022.
The OnePlus Nord 3 smartphone was allegedly spotted on the OnePlus India website. Rumours about the same have surfaced a few days after the launch of the OnePlus 10R and OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G in India.
OnePlus Nord 3 smartphone will be an expansion of the company's popular and affordable 'Nord' lineup and will be the successor to OnePlus Nord 2.
The launch date of the OnePlus Nord 3 is yet to be revealed by the company. However, as per a previous report, the smartphone may be launched in July 2022.
OnePlus Nord 3 was spotted by tipster Mukul Sharma. "Alright. The OnePlus Nord 3 is also coming up soon it seems. Have spotted it on the country's Indian website," Sharma tweeted.
Price details of the OnePlus Nord 3 smartphone are yet to be announced. Here is some information about the rumoured specifications of the same.
OnePlus Nord 3: Expected Specifications
According to a previous report, OnePlus Nord 3 smartphone is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB storage option.
It may sport a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz.
OnePlus Nord 3 is expected to house a 4,500mAh battery, which is expected to be supported by 150W Super Flash Charging.
The smartphone is rumoured to have a triple-rear camera setup. It may include a 50MP primary camera paired with 8MP and 2MP sensors. Specifications of the selfie camera are not known yet.
Check this space regularly for further updates about OnePlus Nord 3 and other smartphones.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.