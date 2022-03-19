OnePlus Nord 3 Specifications Leaked, Launch Expected in Q2
OnePlus Nord 3 is expected to be powered MediaTek Dimensity 8100 processor.
OnePlus is reportedly working on its new smartphone OnePlus Nord 3. However, exact launch date of the same is yet to be revealed by the company.
The upcoming smartphone will be the successor OnePlus Nord 2 smartphone.
According to a report by Gadgets360, the OnePlus Nord 3 smartphone is expected to launch in the second quarter of 2022.
Moreover, a recent leak by tipster Digital Chat Station has revealed some specifications of the upcoming smartphone. Here are some details of the same.
Price details of OnePlus Nord 3 is yet to be revealed by the company.
OnePlus Nord 3: Expected Specifications
OnePlus Nord 3 smartphone is expected to sport a 6.7-inch full-HD+ display with refresh rate of 120Hz.
It is expected to come with MediaTek Dimensity 8100 processor paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB storage option.
OnePlus Nord 3 is rumoured to be powered by 4,500mAh battery, which is likely to be supported by 150W Super Flash Charging.
In terms of camera, OnePlus Nord 3 is expected to house a triple rear camera setup. It may include a 50MP primary camera paired with 8MP and 2MP sensors. Front camera details are yet to be revealed.
Check this space regularly for further updates about OnePlus Nord 3 and other smartphones.
