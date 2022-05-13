OnePlus Nord 2T Launch Date Leaked: Specifications and Expected Price in India
OnePlus Nord 2T is scheduled to launch on 19 May 2022
OnePlus is expected to launch its new smartphone OnePlus Nord 2T soon. However, the exact launch date is yet to be announced by the company.
As per some media reports, OnePlus recently uploaded a video on its YouTube channel, revealing the launch date of OnePlus Nord 2T smartphone. The reports further stated that the company later took down that video. However, noted tipster Mukul Sharma grabbed a screen shot of the same and shared it on his twitter handle.
According to the video, OnePlus Nord 2T is scheduled to launch on 19 May 2022. The launch event is scheduled to begin at 04pm CEST (7:30pm IST).
Here are some details about expected price and specifications of OnePlus Nord 2T smartphone.
OnePlus Nord 2T: Expected Price in India
OnePlus Nord 2T will be reportedly priced between Rs 30,000 -Rs 40,000 in India.
OnePlus Nord 2T: Expected Specifications
OnePlus Nord 2T is expected to be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1300 processor. It will be paired with 8GB RAM.
The smartphone is expected to run on Android 12 operating system.
According to a previous report, OnePlus Nord 2T is expected to sport a 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate.
It is expected to house a 4,500mAh battery, which can be supported by 80W SuperVOOC charging.
OnePlus Nord 2T smartphone is likely to come with a triple-rear camera setup. It can include 50MP primary camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 2MP monochrome sensor. At the front, it may house a 32MP selfie camera.
Check this space regularly for further updates about OnePlus Nord 2T and other smartphones.
