I/O 2021: Android 12 to Improved AI, Everything Google Announced
Here’s are some of the major announcements from Google’s I/0 2021 developer conference.
Google, in its annual developers conference on Wednesday, 19 May, announced advancements in Google Search to Quantum Computing to Android 12.
The tech giant unveiled updates to Maps and Workspace as well. Here’s are some of the major announcements from Google at this year’s developer conference.
Android 12
As anticipated, Google finally revealed the full version of Android 12. The android OS gets a major design overhaul with a new approach to design called 'Material You'.
Users can expect improved security, more control over their data privacy, and better camera functionality.
Google Maps
Google announced that Maps is gaining a new eco-friendly route option that will give you the most fuel-efficient routes. Detailed maps of city will also show pedestrian crossings.
Users will be able to spot busy areas on the map with yellow highlight and use enhanced 'Live View'.
Google Chrome
The most popular browsing app – Chrome is now equipped with new password tools. Users can now import passwords from other managers into Google's tool.
But, the most notable feature of the Chrome update is that it will notify if any passwords have been compromised and walk you through the process of changing your password.
Google Search
Search is improvising results and is going through major changes. One example used during the I/O conference was to take a photo of a pair of boots and search if they could be used to hike Mount Fuji. The system will process the image and provide the requested answer.
Google will also add 'About this result' option to all English search results worldwide, providing key information and context for various websites and services.
Google Photos
The company noted in the conference that it has 4 trillion photos, but hardly any are ever viewed by the users.
While the company did not say much on what it is doing to engage consumers into viewing their photos but Photos is working on a tool that makes it easy to remove a certain person, or timeframe in your life, from your Photos' memories.
Google Wear OS
Co-developed with Samsung and Fitbit, Google says that the updated Wear OS will be faster, have prolonged battery life, and will have always-on heart rate monitoring.
Improved AI
The tech giant informed that soon users will be able to diagnose skin conditions by pointing your phone's camera at a bump or rash on your skin and getting an answer a few seconds later.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.