Citroen C3 Expected To launch in India by 20 July, Specs Here

Citroen is a French car manufacturer that is all set to launch its first mass-market vehicle 'C3’ in the Indian market on 20 July 2022. The upcoming Citroen C3 has been described as a “hatchback with a twist” by the company and it will be offered in two trim options – Live and Feel.

Citroen C3 will compete with the rival hatchbacks like the Tata Punch, Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Renault Kiger, and the Nissan Magnate. This car has two petrol engine options – a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated (NA) unit and a 1.2-litre turbocharged.

Let's know more about Citroen C3 in detail.