Motorola Moto E22s Launch in India Today, 17 October: Features, Specs, and Price

Motorola will launch a new smartphone 'Moto E22s' in India today, 17 October 2022. The company has confirmed the official launch date of the upcoming device via its Twitter handle. Recently, Motorola launched a smartphone 'Moto E32' into the markets and now it is all set to win the hearts of its users with a new handset. Talking about the Motorola Moto E22s smartphone, it is a 4G phone and is likely to be available on Flipkart at a price of Rs 10,499. However, the company has not revealed the exact price of the phone yet. Like other phones from the company, Moto E22s will be a budget-friendly device. It is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Helio G37 SoC.

Let us find out the expected features and specifications of Motorola Moto E22s below.