TikTok: From an Ally to Enemy During the Govt’s 23-Day App Stint

At the peak of the #BoycottChineseApps agitation and amidst the tense Indo-China stand-off along the Line of Actual Control, on 6 June, the Government of India launched its official TikTok account.



Despite the absence of any fanfare, @MyGovIndia with a blue tick of authority next to it had notched up over 8 lakh followers on a platform that had been singled out as a symbol of anti-China sentiments.

The account, whose bio read “citizen engagement platform of the government of India” had now itself adopted a platform that millions of Indians were using daily.

The timing of the move, however, had baffled many.