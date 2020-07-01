Chinese App Ban: Steps to Download All Your Videos on Tiktok 

The Government of India banned 59 mobile apps including TikTok, UC Browser and other Chinese apps on Monday, 29 June, calling them "prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, the security of the state and public order".

For the ban to come into effect and for these apps to be removed, the ministry will send a legal notice to Google and Apple to remove these 59 applications from their respective app stores.

As of 9:30 am on 30 June, the TikTok app has been taken down from the Google PlayStore. However, it is still available on the Apple App Store.