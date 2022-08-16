Ola's First Electric Car: Range, Features, Specs, and Other Details Here

On the eve of Independence Day 2022, Ola has confirmed the launch of its first ever electric car. According to the company's CEO, the Ola EV is all set to hit the markets in 2024. The new electric car by Ola will have a range of almost 500 km, which will be better compared to the ranges of other electric cars like Mahindra XUV400 electric and Tata Nexon EV Max.

In addition, Ola has also announced the launch of its Ola S1 electric scooter under a budget-friendly price. Check all the details about Ola EV including price, features, and specifications below.