650hp-BMW XM To Be Launched Today: Design, Specs & Features; Launch in India
Interested buyers can have a look at the specs, design, and features of BMW XM.
BMW is ready to launch its new BMW XM which is supposed to be the most powerful car in the BMW range. BMW has been manufacturing cars since 1978 and it is launching this new car by introducing it as the most powerful BMW. The BMW XM will be launched on Tuesday, 27 September 2022, but the exact time of the launch event is not yet known.
The new launch will be developed by BMW's M High-Performance division and will be styled similarly to the generation BMW X. The company had recently released a teaser video for the launch in which only the front part is visible while the other parts are in the dark. Let's have a quick look at the features and design of the BMW XM as per the teaser and leaks.
650hp-BMW XM: Design & Features
The new BMW XM will have the following features and design specs. Have a look:
It will have a plug-in-hybrid system
A V8 engine
The bonnet-styled front fascia will have the new bumper-headlight with LED strips
The enlarged kidney grille with an illuminated border
The bumper design has quite an aggressive design
The bumper design is carried on to the D-pillar, wherein the shoulder line dramatically lifts up for sharp styling
BMW XM will have BMW’s curved display with both the instrument display and infotainment controls
It will also come with the features like sports seats and a plug-in-hybrid powertrain with around 4.4-liter V8 engine
The combined power output is at 650 hp and 800 Nm of torque
The engine will come mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission
BMW may also launch a more powerful version of the XM later in 2023 with the current V8-plug-in hybrid setup, producing 750 bhp and 1,000 Nm of torque. The base XM can do 80 kilometers as per the WLTP cycle.
The BMW XM will be sold in the US and European markets from December onwards. However, considering the small market size for plug-ins in India, we will have to wait for the announcement regarding the sale in the country.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from tech-and-auto and car-and-bike
Topics: BMW BMW XM launch
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.