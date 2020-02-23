AutoQ: Hyundai, Diesel Car Sale, Royal Enfield Himalayan And More

From 1 April 2020, all vehicles sold in India will have to meet BS-VI emission norms, which is a huge step up from the current BS-IV norms prevalent in the country. With just about a month left for dealers to exhaust stocks of their BS-IV compliant vehicles, its time for bargain hunters to look for deals.

While most automakers have slowly been moving their petrol-engined products to BS-VI norms over the course of the past year, they have been waiting for the last few months to introduce diesel engines that are BS-VI compliant owing to the huge increase in prices of such vehicles, except in some cases.

However, not all car and bike dealers have been able to get rid of their BS-IV inventory soon enough, and these are the vehicles that will be up for grabs with some sweet discounts.

Read the story here.