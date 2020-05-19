State-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is once again encouraging its customers to make more landline calls by extending its 6 paisa cash back offers for landline users till 31 May. The offer was launched last year to help BSNL customers earn cash back on voice calls.As per a Twitter post by the BSNL Tamil Nadu division, the 6 paise cashback offer gives a user the chance to make landline calls for more than five minutes and earn cashback on it. Users can enable 6 paisa cashback offer by sending an SMS with the text ‘ACT 6 paisa' to 9478053334. Notably, the cashback offer applies to BSNL wireline, broadband, and fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) subscribers.The company recently also provided customers with “unlimited “ voice calling and SMS benefits on the MTNL network. The new move is applicable on BSNL prepaid plans starting from 97 rupees. This also aligns with the ongoing merger between BSNL and MTNL that was announced in October 2019.BSNL Launches Plan Worth Rs 2,000 With Amazon Prime SubscriptionThe unlimited voice-calling benefits have been expanded on the MTNL network for BSNL customers using the 99 rupees, 104 rupees, 349 rupees, and 447 rupees prepaid recharge plans. All these plans come with 250 minutes of voice calls on a daily basis.BSNL is now also offering its users high-speed internet connections in public spaces, like schools, colleges, university campuses, etc. BSNL WiFi Hotspots will be set up in these spaces, which can be accessed only by a BSNL customer. The telco is targeting Varanasi as one of the first places to set up BSNL WiFi.