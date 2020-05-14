BSNL is providing customers with “unlimited “ voice calling and SMS benefits on the MTNL network. The new move is applicable on the BSNL prepaid plans starting from Rs. 97. It is also aligning with the ongoing merger between BSNL and MTNL that was announced in October 2019.As per a circular posted by the BSNL Chennai division, the latest revision is applicable on a total of 25 prepaid recharge plans, prepaid vouchers (PVs), and first recharge coupons (FRVs). The unlimited voice-calling benefits have been expanded on the MTNL network for BSNL customers using the Rs 99, Rs 104, Rs 349, and Rs. 447 prepaid recharge plans. All these plans come with 250 minutes of voice calls on a daily basis.In addition to the voice-calling benefits, BSNL has provided 100 SMS messages per day on the MTNL roaming for customers using the Rs 97, Rs 118, Rs 187, Rs 199, Rs 247, Rs 298, Rs 349, Rs 399, Rs 447, Rs 499, Rs. and 1,098 prepaid plans.Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone Prepaid Recharge Plans: Validity, OffersBSNL hasn't made any changes on the benefits front and the customers will continue to get all the bundled voice calling minutes, SMS messages, and data allocation that they were previously getting on the eligible plans.The new revision is a part of the changes that BSNL and MTNL are taking into consideration pertaining to their merger that was announced last year and is expected to be completed sometime next year. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.