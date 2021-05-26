Battlegrounds Mobile India Launch Date: Here’s What We Know so Far
Krafton may launch Battlegrounds Mobile India in the third week of June.
PUBG Mobile is making a comeback in India with the name ‘Battlegrounds Mobile India’. The game is developed by South Korean video game developer Krafton.
Pre-registration for the same commenced on 18 May 2021 for Android devices.
Earlier this month, on 6 May, the company announced the launch of the mobile game along with a video teaser saying, "Coming soon".
However, as per a new report, the game is expected to launch on 18 June, which is exactly one month after the commencement of pre-registrations.
Industry sources, on condition of anonymity, claims that Battlegrounds Mobile India will launch on 18 May, reported IGN.
Moreover, Esports Team Solomid coach Abhijeet Andhare tweeted that Battlegrounds Mobile India will launch in the third week of June 2021.
How To Pre-Register for Battlegrounds Mobile India
As of now, only Android users are allowed to pre-register for the game.
- Visit Google Play Store on your android smartphone
- Type 'Battlegrounds Mobile India' on the search panel
- Click on 'Pre-register'
Krafton on its website says that Battlegrounds Mobile India will be a free-to-play game on mobile devices, which will launch with exclusive in-game events like outfits and features.
The company also claims that they have adopted stricter parental control policy for gamers under 18 years of age. It said that gamers under the age of 18 years will have to provide the mobile phone number of their parent or guardian to confirm that they are legally eligible to play the game.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.