Battlegrounds Mobile India Launch Date: Here’s What We Know so Far

PUBG Mobile is making a comeback in India with the name ‘Battlegrounds Mobile India’. The game is developed by South Korean video game developer Krafton.

Pre-registration for the same commenced on 18 May 2021 for Android devices.

Earlier this month, on 6 May, the company announced the launch of the mobile game along with a video teaser saying, "Coming soon".

However, as per a new report, the game is expected to launch on 18 June, which is exactly one month after the commencement of pre-registrations.

Industry sources, on condition of anonymity, claims that Battlegrounds Mobile India will launch on 18 May, reported IGN.

Moreover, Esports Team Solomid coach Abhijeet Andhare tweeted that Battlegrounds Mobile India will launch in the third week of June 2021.