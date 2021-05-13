PUBG Battlegrounds Mobile India: Launch Date, Under-18 User Policy
Krafton has not announced the launch date of the game, but as per reports, it may be released in June.
One of the most popular battle video games PUBG Mobile is all set to make a comeback in India soon. The new game will be launched in India as 'Battlegrounds Mobile India', instead of PUBG mobile.
Battlegrounds Mobile India has been developed by South Korean video game developer Krafton. On Thursday, 6 May, the company announced the launch of the most-awaited video game along with a video teaser saying "Coming Soon".
Battlegrounds Mobile India Launch Date & Pre-Registration
Krafton has not officially announced the launch date of the game, but as per reports, it may be released in June. The official website of the company further mentions that it will commence pre-registration before the launch of the game.
The website reads, "BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA, a battle royale experience, will have a period of pre-registration before the launch. The game will be available to play only in India. KRAFTON will collaborate with partners to build an e-sports ecosystem while bringing in-game content regularly, starting with a series of India specific in-game events at launch to be announced later."
The company further said that Battlegrounds Mobile India will be a free-to-play game on mobile devices, which will launch with exclusive in-game events like outfits and features.
Battlegrounds Mobile India Parental Control
Krafton has adopted the policy of stricter parental controls for gamers under 18 years of age. It said that gamers under the age of 18 will have to provide the mobile phone number of their parent or guardian to confirm that they are legally eligible to play the game.
"If you are under 18 years of age, you will be asked to provide the mobile phone number of your parent or guardian to confirm that you are legally eligible to play the game. If you are a parent or guardian and you believe your child with under 18 years of age has provided us with personal information without your consent, you can contact us and request your child’s information to be deleted from our system," reads the official website.
It further confirmed that the users below the age of 18 will be allowed to play the game for maximum of three hours a day, and will not be allowed to use paid service beyond Rs 7,000 in one day.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.