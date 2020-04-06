iPhone 9 May Launch on 15 April: Everything We Know So Far
Rumours have been rife about an upcoming budget iPhone 9/SE from Apple. It could be one of at least five devices that Apple is expected to launch in 2020.
While many people are claiming that it will be named iPhone 9, some leaks and reports suggest that Apple might just stick with the SE branding for now. This will make it a designated successor to the much-loved original iPhone SE that was launched back in 2016.
Here's what we know so far about the upcoming budget iPhone.
iPhone 9 or SE?
There have been various reports about the new iPhone being called either the iPhone 9 or the iPhone SE. A new leak claims that Apple has decided it will call the device the iPhone SE instead of iPhone 9.
Jon Prosser, who has recently been at the centre of all Apple leaks, tweeted a photo with AppleCare+ being offered for the iPhone SE.
iPhone SE Release Date
Jon Prosser further predicts that Apple could announce the new iPhone on 15 April, with shipping starting a week later on 22 April.
However, considering that the entire world is battling the coronavirus pandemic, Apple's plans could take a hit and the shipping dates could be pushed.
The date is by no means confirmed. Prosser himself calls it a tentative period. Another report by iMore says that Apple could also announce the new iPhone on 14 April, instead of 15 April, which coincides with OnePlus’s announcement for the OnePlus 8 series.
iPhone SE Price
We reported recently that the iPhone SE could launch for a $399 price tag (about Rs 30,000), which is the same amount that the original iPhone SE debuted at.
This would make the new iPhone a popular choice for those wishing to switch to iOS and get a taste of Apple’s ecosystem without having to shell out over Rs 70,000 for an iPhone.
However, it is important to note that Apple could price the iPhone SE higher than what we predict. This is because the Indian Government recently increased GST rates on mobile phones from 12 percent to 18 percent, resulting in smartphone companies hiking prices of certain devices.
A13 Bionic on the SE
It is expected that the iPhone SE will feature the A13 Bionic chipset, the same chipset that powers the iPhone 11 series. This would make it significantly more powerful than the iPhone 8 which has an A11 Bionic processor.
Considering the price point of close to Rs 30,000, the iPhone SE offers great bang for the buck.
Design and Display
The new iPhone is expected to have a 4.7-inch LCD screen with the physical home button on the front of the device. It is expected to follow the design language of the iPhone 7 and 8.
Since the phone is geared towards an affordable price point and won’t be a flagship device, Apple will skip out on the FaceID authentication and revive TouchID.
Reports also suggest that there could also be a Plus version for the iPhone SE, with a 5.5-inch LCD screen.
Camera
Despite the powerful A13 Bionic, reports and leaks suggest that the iPhone SE will only feature a single rear camera. This is a more realistic approach for Apple as eliminating additional lenses will significantly drive down manufacturing costs, and eventually, help in maintaining a low selling price.
A single rear camera would also mean that the iPhone SE would follow the design language of the original iPhone SE and also the iPhone 7 and 8.
It remains to be seen how Apple launches new devices and starts shipping them while the world is battling an epidemic. With supply chains around the world affected by the coronavirus epidemic, Apple may have to make some changes to its plans.
It is a possibility that Apple could only begin shipping the new iPhones in China first, considering how it is a big market for Apple. China has also started opening up its factories and workplaces after being in lockdown for over two months.
