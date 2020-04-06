iPhone 9 May Launch on 15 April: Everything We Know So Far

Rumours have been rife about an upcoming budget iPhone 9/SE from Apple. It could be one of at least five devices that Apple is expected to launch in 2020.

While many people are claiming that it will be named iPhone 9, some leaks and reports suggest that Apple might just stick with the SE branding for now. This will make it a designated successor to the much-loved original iPhone SE that was launched back in 2016.

Here's what we know so far about the upcoming budget iPhone.