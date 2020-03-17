Apple Expected to Launch Two New Affordable iPhones

According to the rumour mill, the two new iPhones will see the return of the physical home button on the front of the device. Since the phones are geared towards an affordable price point and won’t be flagship devices, Apple will skip out on the FaceID authentication and revive TouchID.

Users will be able to use TouchID for authenticating payments on Apple Pay and also scan NFC tags in the background, a feature that is currently only available with the iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and the iPhone 11 series.

9to5Mac also suggests that the two new iPhones will run on Apple’s A13 Bionic chipset on iOS 14, which is the same chipset that powers the iPhone 11 series.