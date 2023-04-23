Wrestlers Resume Protest, File Sexual Harassment Complaint Against Brij Bhushan

More details: A complaint has also been filed with the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW). Responding to it, DCW chief Swati Maliwal issued a notice on 23 April to Delhi Police saying, "Several women including a minor have alleged that the accused person has indulged in the crime of sexual harassment against them during his tenure at the helm of Wrestling Federation of India."

"Instead of an FIR being filed in the matter, some of the complainants and their family members have started getting phone calls enquiring about the identities of the complainants from an IPS officer posted in the Department of Sports, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS)," the notice issued by the DCW chief stated.

What's the matter?

In January this year, many renowned Indian wrestlers, including Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, and Sakshi Malik, had accused Singh and WFI coaches of sexually harassing female grapplers.

They sat at a dharna at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, while also reaching out to Sports Minister Anurag Thakur for justice. After two meetings with wrestlers, Thakur had announced the formation of a new 'Oversight Committee' to look into complaints of wrestlers.

The formation of the Oversight Committee was announced by Union Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs on 24 January.