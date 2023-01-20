IOA Forms Probe Team, but Stalemate Continues on Day 3 of Wrestlers’ Protest

“The protesting players have become a toy in the hands of Congress and Deepinder Hooda. This type of conspiracy was done against me by Congress almost three decades ago. Once again the conspiracy has been repeated,” he further informed a TV channel.

The conference, however, did not go ahead as planned, with Singh’s son and vice president of WFI, Karan Bhushan Singh stating that the federation chief will address the media only after the ‘extraordinary general meeting,’ which will take place in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, 22 January.

Speaking to The Quint earlier today, WFI’s joint secretary, Sanjay Kumar Singh, and assistant secretary, Vinod Tomar informed that the meeting will go ahead as per schedule on Sunday, Besides that, the federation also submitted their official response on the matter to the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports.