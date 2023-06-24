Eating Leftovers From Brij Bhushan’s Plate: Vinesh Hits Back at Yogeshwar Dutt

Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Yogeshwar Dutt have engaged in an exchange of words over Indian Olympic Association's (IOA) ad-hoc committee’s decision to introduce one-bout trials for the protesting wrestlers.

Reacting to the announcement, Dutt expressed his dissatisfaction with the committee’s decision, and now, Vinesh Phogat has launched a counter-reply, accusing the latter of “eating leftovers from WFI chief’s plate.”

On 23 June, Olympic medallist Dutt criticised the decision of conducting 'special case' single-bout trails for the wrestlers protesting against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, ahead of the upcoming Asian Games and World Championships.