WFI Elections Postponed Further, Voting Now on 11 July: Reports

In a latest development, the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) election has been rescheduled again and the voting will now take place on 11 July, according to reports.
However, the Returning Officer is yet to confirm the latest development and more details are awaited.
Earlier, Returning Officer retired high court judge Mahesh Mittal Kumar had announced that the WFI would be held on 6 July. Before that, the WFI ad-hoc committee had stated that elections will take place on 4 July.
Sidelined WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is facing charges of sexual harassment by India's top wrestlers, had completed three tenures (12 years) in office in March this year and is not allowed to stand again, even if he was allowed, due to the Sports Code.
