Vinesh Phogat Accuses WFI Probe’s Oversight Committee Member of Leaking Info

Alleging an oversight committee member of leaking information, Vinesh wrote on Twitter “It has come to my recent awareness that a sportsperson member of the Oversight Committee has been allegedly leaking contents of the complaint of sexual harassment while reading certain media reports since yesterday. Being a sportsperson it is extremely disheartening to see a fellow sports person member of the Oversight Committee has behaved so recklessly. Their attitude towards women is evident from such behavior.”

“The concern is not limited to the proceedings of this investigation itself as I'm sure that the former President is finding support from this member. This member has been acting against the interest of women from day one. The lack of empathy and insensitivity displayed by this sportsperson was shocking during the proceedings of the committee,” the three-time Commonwealth Games medallist further stated.