System’s Scapegoat: PT Usha Doesn’t Deserve Vilification, But Who Is To Blame?

Nothing could be more shameful than supporters, perhaps including some relatives too, of protesting wrestlers chasing PT Usha when she visited the Jantar Mantar on Wednesday, 3 May. The once Sprint Queen had to, literally, sprint again, even harder than in Los Angeles, to get rid of some hecklers and chasing media persons.

It was simply not on and the three main faces of the protest, Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat owe an apology to Usha, now president of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA).