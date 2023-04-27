IOA President PT Usha Terms Wrestlers' Protests as 'Indiscipline'

Recently elected president of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), PT Usha has called the protesting wrestlers 'indisciplined,' claiming that athletes protesting on the streets is tarnishing India's image.

The nation's top grapplers, including Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik are now sitting on a dharna in New Delhi's Jantar Mantar, demanding the arrest of sidelined Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, against whom seven complaints of sexual harassment have been lodged.

The protesting wrestlers had also previously requested help from PT Usha, the former track and field athlete who is now serving as the first female president of the IOA.