‘Never Missed Chance To Harass Women Wrestlers’: Delhi Police on Brij Bhushan

What Happened During the Last Hearing?

During the last hearing, Delhi Police had told the court that he was not exonerated by the oversight committee constituted by the government to investigate the allegations levelled against him.

“Singh was not exonerated by the oversight committee. The committee had given recommendations and not a decision. Nowhere has it been stated that these allegations are not substantiated or are false,” special public prosecutor Atul Srivastava had told the court.

He had also urged the court to frame the charges against Singh, stating that even a mere gesture can constitute a crime under Section 354 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). During the last hearing also, the complainant women wrestlers had said that the allegations they had levelled against him warranted framing of charges.