Offences Committed Outside India Can’t Be Tried Here: Brij Bhushan’s Lawyer

The court was informed by the State that Additional Public Prosecutor (APP) Atul Srivastava, who has been assigned this case, is on leave till the last week of August.

Since the court had on August 4 said that it would start hearing arguments from Wednesday until Friday (August 9 to 11), the court said that the absence of the APP shall have the effect of delay in proceedings, and that this court is a special court constituted for expeditious and speedy disposal of cases pertaining to MPs and MLAs.

"Let an intimation in this regard be sent to the Director of Prosecution, along with a request to file a suitable reply,” ACMM Jaspal said.

Both Singh and co-accused former WFI assistant Secretary Vinod Tomar, on Wednesday appeared before the court. The court had recently granted bail to Singh and Tomar. On the grant of bail, the accused were directed by the court to not leave the country without its prior intimation and not, directly or indirectly, indulge in threat or inducement to the complainants or witnesses.