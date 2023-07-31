22 of WFI's 25 State Units Attend Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh’s Meeting: Reports

Wrestling Federation of India’s (WFI) outgoing chief, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has claimed 22 of the 25 affiliated state units of the national federation attended his meeting on Sunday, 30 July, according to reports in PTI. Singh further confirmed that candidates for the upcoming executive committee elections will be announced on 31 July.

The sidelined president, against whom allegations of sexual harassment were levied and a chargesheet was filed, held a meeting in New Delhi on Sunday. Having already completed his maximum tenure of 12 years as the head of the federation, he will not be contesting elections again, according to the National Sports Code guidelines.