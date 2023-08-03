Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat Return to India Ahead of WFI Elections

Olympic medallist wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat have returned to India, ahead of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) elections, having completed their respective training camps in Kyrgyzstan's Issyk-Kul and Budapest.

However, Bajrang came back a little early as his date of return was 5-6 August. A source told IANS that both the wrestlers are well aware of the WFI elections, scheduled for 12 August, and want to keep a close watch as Anita Sheoran, a wrestler from Haryana, filed her candidature for the vacant president's post.