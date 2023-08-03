ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Wrestling Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat Return to India Ahead of WFI Elections

Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat Return to India Ahead of WFI Elections

Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat are reportedly keeping a close watch on the WFI elections, scheduled for 12 August.

IANS
Published
Wrestling
1 min read
Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat Return to India Ahead of WFI Elections
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Olympic medallist wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat have returned to India, ahead of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) elections, having completed their respective training camps in Kyrgyzstan's Issyk-Kul and Budapest.

However, Bajrang came back a little early as his date of return was 5-6 August. A source told IANS that both the wrestlers are well aware of the WFI elections, scheduled for 12 August, and want to keep a close watch as Anita Sheoran, a wrestler from Haryana, filed her candidature for the vacant president's post.

Also Read

WFI Elections: Wrestler Anita Sheoran Among Four Nominees for President's Post

WFI Elections: Wrestler Anita Sheoran Among Four Nominees for President's Post
ADVERTISEMENT
The 38-year-old grappler, who won a Commonwealth Games gold medal back in 2010, is one of the four candidates contesting for the president's role. She is also the only female to be running for the top position.

According to reports, Anita is also a key witness in the sexual harassment case against outgoing chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

"Yes, both the wrestlers have come back as their training camps got over," sources close to wrestlers told IANS. Asked if WFI election is also the reason, the source neither denied it nor confirmed it.

Also Read

Who Is Sanjay Singh, WFI Presidential Frontrunner Backed by Brij Bhushan’s Camp?

Who Is Sanjay Singh, WFI Presidential Frontrunner Backed by Brij Bhushan’s Camp?
ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, returning officer Justice MM Kumar stated about the nominations, which were filed on 31 July.

"Against 15 posts, 30 persons have applied. There are four candidates for president's post, three for senior vice-president, six for vice-president, three for secretary-general, two for treasurer, three for joint secretary and nine for executive members," Kumar had said.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from sports and wrestling

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×