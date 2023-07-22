High Court Dismisses Petition Against Vinesh & Bajrang's Asian Games Selection

The Delhi High Court on Saturday evening dismissed the petition filed by Under-20 World Champion Antim Panghal and Under-23 Asian Champion Sujeet Kalkal challenging the direct entry given to Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia for the upcoming Asian Games.
"It is nobody's case that (Bajrang and Vinesh) are not well known in their respective categories. In fact, both the athletes are in the World Top 10 rankings and, therefore, the categorisation of these athletes as elite athletes also cannot be said to be perverse or arbitrary," Justice Subramonium Prasad, who was hearing the arguments, said.
"it is neither the contention of the Petitioners nor can it be said that the WFI has acted against the interest of the country or that the decision has been taken because of certain extraneous circumstances or in order to favour anyone," the court added.
Even as the court upheld the selection decision made by the ad-hoc body currently running Indian wrestling, Antim Panghal won the trials in the 53kg category at the IG Stadium in New Delhi, that qualified her to become the 'stand-by' player for Vinesh Phogat. The men's trials are to take place in the capital on 23 July before the final deadline for name submission to the Olympic Council of India on the same evening.
On Thursday, the court had asked the ad-hoc panel to clarify the reasons behind exempting Phogat and Punia from the Asian Games trials. Justice Subramonium Prasad had asked the WFI to present their response during the day and said that if the selection basis is fair and reasonable, there would be no issue.
The court asked about the laurels earned by the two selected players.
It was the petitioners' case that there should be a trial for the selection process rather than solely relying on past performance.
The Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma, representing the Centre, had submitted before the court that the selection policy followed by the WFI allows for exemptions for certain 'icon players' such as Olympic/World Championship medalists, based on recommendations from the Chief Coach/Foreign Expert.
Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia were the only two directly selected wrestlers from the 18 that are to compete at the Asian Games with the rest required to compete in selection trials on 22 and 23 July.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)