High Court Dismisses Petition Against Vinesh & Bajrang's Asian Games Selection

On Thursday, the court had asked the ad-hoc panel to clarify the reasons behind exempting Phogat and Punia from the Asian Games trials. Justice Subramonium Prasad had asked the WFI to present their response during the day and said that if the selection basis is fair and reasonable, there would be no issue.

The court asked about the laurels earned by the two selected players.

It was the petitioners' case that there should be a trial for the selection process rather than solely relying on past performance.

The Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma, representing the Centre, had submitted before the court that the selection policy followed by the WFI allows for exemptions for certain 'icon players' such as Olympic/World Championship medalists, based on recommendations from the Chief Coach/Foreign Expert.

Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia were the only two directly selected wrestlers from the 18 that are to compete at the Asian Games with the rest required to compete in selection trials on 22 and 23 July.