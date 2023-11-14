Top Run Scorers and Wicket Takers in Cricket World Cup 2023: Complete List

The 13th edition of ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 is near its end. Four teams including India, South Africa, Australia, and New Zealand has made it to the semi-final stage, and top two teams among these will fight for the title in the final match on 19 November 2023. Currently, India is leading the Cricket World Cup Points Table 2023 with 18 points and a run rate of +2.570. The Men in Blue have not lost any match so far, and would like to maintain a perfect score till the end. South Africa and Australia are at second and third spots in the standings table with 14 points. New Zealand is at fourth number with 10 points.

Virat Kohli is the top run-scorer in the World Cup 2023 with 594 runs in 99 matches. Quinton de Kock is at second position followed by Rachin Ravindra. Rohit Sharma is at fourth spot with 503 runs. Talking about the top wicket takers in World Cup 2023, Adam Zampa from Australia is at number 1 with 22 wickets.